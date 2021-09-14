GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TRIAD DEFEATS CM FOR ALTON INVITATIONAL TITLE, REDBIRDS TAKE THIRD OVER GRANITE: Triad won the Alton Invitational tournament on Saturday at the Redbirds Nest, defeating Civic Memorial for the championship, while the host Redbirds won over Granite City for third place.

Both the Knights, in Group A, and Eagles, in group B, won their groups by going 3-0, while both the Redbirds and Warriors placed second in their respective groups at 2-1.

The tournament started on Friday, with the Redbirds winning over Hazelwood Central 25-10, 25-22, then saw CM defeat Madison 25-8, 25-11. Triad then won over Central 25-8, 25-16 and Mary Institute-Country Day of Ladue, Mo. defeated the Trojans 25-20, 25-12. The Redbirds won over St. Louis Medicine and Bioscience, a magnet school, 25-12, 25-7, while the Eagles won over Granite 25-19, 25-17. The Knights won over M&B 25-4, 25-7, while the Warriors won over MICDS 26-24, 25-17.

In the Saturday matches, Triad won a close three-set match over the Redbirds 23-25, 25-14, 15-13, while the Eagles won over the Rams 25-19, 25-3. Hazelwood Central defeated M&B 25-7, 25-7, and the group stage concluded with the Warriors defeating the Trojans 25-12, 25-10. In the championship semifinals, the Knight defeated the Warriors 25-13, 25-9, while the Eagles got by the Redbirds 27-25, 25-21. In the consolation semifinals, the Hawks won over Madison 25-21, 23-25, 15-8, while MICDS won over M&B 25-10, 25-11.

In the seventh-place match, the Trojans defeated M&B 25-23, 26-24, with fifth place going to MICDS, who won over Central 25-17, 8-25, 15-9. The Redbirds won the third-place playoff over the Warriors 25-17, 25-23, and the Knights won the final, defeating the Eagles 25-22, 25-20.

Article continues after sponsor message

CROSSROADS CLASSIC AT EFFINGHAM

EDWARDSVILLE FINISHES FIFTH AT CROSSROADS CLASSIC, LOSES TO EVENTUAL CHAMPION BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC: Edwardsville lost to Breese Mater Dei Catholic in the Crossroads Classic over the weekend in Effingham, but rebounded to finish fifth.

The Tigers split a pair of matches on Friday, defeating Henderson County, Ky. 25-10, 25-14, but lost to Plainfield North 24-26, 25-19, 25-20. On Saturday, Edwardsville lost to the Knights 26-24, 25-23, but rebounded to win over Hermann, Mo. 25-17, 25-20, then take the fifth-place match over Glen Ellyn Glenbard West 25-20, 25-15.

Edwardsville is now 10-3 on the season.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER INVITATIONAL

NORTHWESTERN DEFEATS JERSEY TO WIN EAWR INVITATIONAL, OILERS WIN CONSOLATION BRACKET: Greenfield Northwestern won over Jersey in a very tight match 26-24, 26-24 to win the East Alton-Wood River Invitational on Saturday at EAWR Memorial Gym.

In the one-day knockout tournament, the Panthers won their quarterfinal match over Bunker Hill 25-16, 25-16, while White Hall North Greene defeated the host Oilers 25-16, 25-21, Trenton Wesclin won over Cahokia 25-17, 25-9 and the Tigers defeated Greenville 25-18, 25-18. The semifinal results saw Jersey defeat the Spartans 25-19, 25-14, while Northwestern won over the Warriors 21-25, 25-19, 15-9. In the consolation semifinals, EAWR defeated the Minutemaids 25-8, 25-9 and the Comets defeated the Comanches 25-20, 25-19.

In the seventh-place match, Cahokia won over Bunker Hill 25-21, 25-17, while in the consolation bracket final for fifth place, the Oilers defeated Greenville 25-23, 25-23. In the third and fourth place match, Wesclin defeated North Greene 25-15, 25-14, while the Tigers defeated the Panthers in the final.

Jersey had Kari Krueger come up with a total of 21 kills, 38 digs, two aces and a block for the three matches, while Brooke Anderson had 50 assists and 17 digs, Grace Shalley came up with 14 kills and Kendal Davis had 24 digs for the tournament.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: