On the first day of the IHSA playoffs, the only sport which has a one-class, all-comers format, in the Granite City Regional, Marquette Catholic eliminated the host Warriors 25-18, 26-28, 25-22, Edwardsville won over Metro-East Lutheran 25-18.25-12, and Alton advanced with a 28-30, 25-20, 25-23 win over Bunker Hill.

The Explorers are now 9-15, the Tigers go to 20-14, and the Redbirds are now 8-18, while the Warriors end their season 8-15, the Knights wind up at 1-19, and 5-11. In the semifinals on Tuesday, O'Fallon plays Marquette at 5:30 p.m., while Edwardsville and Alton square off at 6:30 p.m. The final is set for Thursday evening at 6 p.m.

In the Belleville West Regional, Father McGivney Catholic eliminated Maryville Christian 25-18, 25-16, Belleville West defeated O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 25-0, 25-0, and Collinsville won over Belleville Althoff Catholic 27-25, 25-23.

The Griffins are now 21-12, the Maroons improve to 23-10, and the Kahoks are now 11-23. The Lions end their season at 13-13, the Eagles wind up at 6-11, and the Crusaders finish up at 21-12. In Tuesday's semifinals, Belleville East plays against McGivney at 5:30 p.m., while Belleville West takes on Collinsville at 6:30 p.m. The two winners meet in the final Thursday at 6 p.m.

