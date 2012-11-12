GODFREY - The 2012 Trailblazers Volleyball team has earned several accolades in the Region 24 and Midwest Athletic Conference (MWAC).

Ashleigh Holtgrave, freshman setter from Trenton, Ill., was named Second Team All-Region, First Team All-MWAC, and Runner-Up MWAC Freshman of the Year.

Holtgrave finished second in the region and first on the conference with an average of 8.38 assists per set. She finished fourth in the region and third in the conference with 938 total assists.

Michaela Hlafka, freshman libero from Bunker Hill, Ill., received Honorable Mention All-Region, Second Team All-MWAC.

Hlkafka finished sixth in the region and fifth in the conference with an average of 3.40 digs per set. She finished seventh in the region and sixth in the conference with 367 total digs.

Hannah Baker, freshman outside hitter from Granite City, received Honorable Mention All-MWAC. Baker finished ninth in the region and sixth in the conference with an average of 2.45 kills per set. She finished eighth in the region and seventh in the conference with 292 total kills.

"I'm very proud of how hard our team worked all year and it shows in the recognition these players received from the other coaches we faced," said Head Coach Jim Hunstein.

"Ashleigh did a great job for us as a setter, captain, and leader on the youngest team in the region. She makes great decisions on the floor and I just see her getting better. Michaela is one of the toughest kids I know and she brings a strong determination to the floor. Hannah played through a lot of injuries much of the year and deserves this honor."

