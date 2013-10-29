Lewis and Clark Community College volleyball players Ashleigh Holtgrave, of Trenton, and Hannah Baker, of Granite City, recently earned Mid-West Athletic All-Conference (MWAC) honors for the second year. Both players are two-year captains for the Trailblazers.

Holtgrave, a sophomore setter, earned MWAC First Team All-Conference and finished conference play with 127 assists and 56 digs.

Baker, a sophomore outside hitter, earned MWAC Second Team All-Conference and finished conference play with 54 kills and 67 digs.

Jim Hunstein, head volleyball coach, said both players are very deserving of the honors.

“Ashleigh has such a strong presence on the floor,” Hunstein said. “She’s a great player.”

“Hannah is one of the hardest workers on the team and sets a positive example for everyone. She rarely comes off court and is one of the best play-makers I’ve ever coached.”

Lewis & Clark’s volleyball team finished fourth in the MWAC this season with a record of 2-4.

The last volleyball home game is at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 against MacMurray College JV in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information visit Lewis and Clark Community College’s athletics website at http://www.lc.edu/athletics/

To view photos, visit the Flickr gallery at http://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/

