JERSEY - Danielle Long, a Jersey Community High School senior, is the kind of player everyone wants on their team because she always gives 110 percent in practices and games and keeps a positive attitude.

Jersey Coach Toni Goetten only had good things to say about Long, and Danielle said she feels the same about her: "Coach Goetten always reinforces that she wants the best for us, and I am so thankful for her guidance." Danielle Long is one of the Quality Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Jerseyville Female Athletes of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

Danielle also said she is "very grateful to her mom, Tresa Kanallakan, for going to every game and every event.

"My mom always supported me during my four years of high school volleyball," she added.

Danielle started playing volleyball in seventh grade and she said what she liked most about the sport was her teammates and coaches.

"Being involved in a sport all four years of high school has helped me come out of my shell and become close with my teammates," she said. "I would love to continue to play volleyball in college if I have the opportunity. As of now, I am planning on going to SIUE, but not totally decided."

At this time, Danielle said she plans to major in exercise science and become an occupational therapist, but that "nothing is set in stone right now."

