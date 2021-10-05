Volleyball Falls in Rematch at Austin Peay
The match started with both squads trading blows, but a late offensive outburst from the Governors doomed the visitors and resulted in a first-set defeat for SIUE. The Governors carried their momentum into the second set, dominating offensively and defensively en route to a 25-10 second set. The third set saw the hosts start off strong in the early moments, mounting as large as a nine-point lead; however, a pair of lengthy Cougar scoring runs brought SIUE within striking distance. APSU would follow with a run of their own, and a Cougar comeback effort proved too late and gave the hosts the straight-set victory.
As a team, the Cougars hit for a conference season-low .059, and the Govs hit above .300. Individually, the Cougars were led by Sydney Hummert, who once again led the Red & White with nine kills. Julia Treichel followed closely behind with seven kills.
The Cougars will return to action on Tuesday night, as they head to Charleston for a matchup at in-state foe Eastern Illinois.