ALTON - Centerstone will be hosting a Volley 4 Veterans tournament from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 23, at Alton Sports Tap.

The 20-team double-elimination sand volleyball tournament will consist of six-to-10-player teams will benefit the Centerstone Military Services as they serve active duty military veterans and their loved ones.

Centerstone provides face-to-face counseling, couples and family counseling, therapeutic retreats, housing assistance, employment counseling, homelessness prevention and workshops essential to battling the effects of post-traumatic stress.

As one of the largest behavioral healthcare providers in Illinois, with more than 50-years’ experience of serving children, youth, adults and families, Centerstone offers skilled counseling, psychiatric and medical services, substance abuse treatment, and services for adults with developmental disabilities.

In addition to a silent auction and 50/50 drawing, each team participant will receive a shirt and appetizers during the tournament.

Registration is $200 a team.

For more information or to register a team visit www.centerstone.org.

