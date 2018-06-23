ALTON - Centerstone held their inaugural Volley 4 Veterans Saturday at Alton Sports Tap to raise funds for the Centerstone Military Services.

Centerstone Military Services offers multiple services for active-duty military, veterans and their loved ones, Sarah Price and Jocelyn Pipot with Centerstone said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Centerstone provides face-to-face counseling, couples and family counseling, therapeutic retreats, housing assistance, employment counseling, homelessness prevention and workshops essential to battling the effects of post-traumatic stress.

As one of the largest behavioral healthcare providers in Illinois, with more than 50-years’ experience of serving children, youth, adults and families, Centerstone offers skilled counseling, psychiatric and medical services, substance abuse treatment, and services for adults with developmental disabilities.

For more information on Centerstone and to find out how they may be able to help visit www.centerstone.org or call 618-462-2331.

More like this: