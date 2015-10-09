EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Historical Society and The Woodlawn Cemetery Association will host a weekend of “Voices of the Past” at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

“Voices of the Past” presents the history of early citizens of Edwardsville and the surrounding area through their personal experiences. Local actors represent the residents of the cemetery and creatively bring them to life in a way that you cannot read in history books.

“This year we have chosen residents of the cemetery whose names are associated with street names and early additions to Edwardsville,” said Mary Westerhold of the Madison County Historical Society. I think it is a fun way to learn about history. The cemetery is a beautiful place to stroll through even without Voices of the Past."

The event not only educates the Edwardsville people of the culture in which they reside, but also helps with the necessary funds to maintain the cemetery property and host other events in remembrance of the fallen.

“While it is a fundraiser for the cemetery, we also want to people to know the history associated with the cemetery,” said Westerhold. “On Memorial day, we have an event honoring our deceased veterans, and this is another way to honor residents and their contributions to our community.”

Guided tours will run every 15 minutes on Saturday and Sunday from 1- 3 p.m. The tours last approximately an hour and the last tour begins at 2:30.

“On Saturday evening, we are trying a new option, a candlelight performance in the chapel,” said Westerhold. “Light refreshments will be included on Saturday evening and advance tickets are required for that event since space is limited.”

For more information on “Voices of the Past,” visit woodlawnedwardsville.org/.

Tickets for the Saturday evening candlelight performance can be purchased at The benjamin Stephenson House, the Edwardsville Public Library, the Edwardsville YMCA (Meyer and Esic Centers), First CloverLeaf Bank (all 3 locations), Joe’s market Basket and the Madison County Archival Library.

