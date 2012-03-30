Alton Little Theater Actor/ Docents will participate in "Voices of the Civil War" on Saturday, April 28th with presentations from 11am until 2pm. Tickets are just $10 and available at the Alton Area Regional Visitor & Convention Bureau. Tickets will allow participants entrance to seven historical sights along the Lincoln Legacy Trail with informative and entertaining presentations every 15 minutes.

The self-guided tour is easily done within 90 minutes and guests may start the tour at any site. Funds generated from this program allow the Theater to add to its Vintage Clothing Collection, which is utilized for "Vintage Voices" in October.

This summer, ALT actors will also be participating (as historical characters) in the City of Alton's 175th Anniversary Celebrations in July. More information about all the productions, workshops, rental and preview party opportunities, and community collaborations may be obtained by calling the ALT office at 462-3205 or through the ALT website: www.altonlittletheater.org.

