COLLINSVILLE – The Collinsville-based HVAC Company, Viviano Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., recently announced that it’s a 2019 Business Sponsor for the community-driven organization, Edwardsville Neighbors.

This collaboration will provide financial support for grief-stricken families and help host annual fundraising events where 100 percent of proceeds go directly to local families in need of assistance. Edwardsville Neighbors was formed locally with the goal of easing financial burdens to families with various needs, inspiring generosity, and goodwill among the residents of communities in which they serve. In times of crisis, the organization is able to step in and provide financial support for those that may not receive help elsewhere.

Again this year, they sought business partners to help offset costs for the events they host annually and Viviano HVAC was happy to sign on as a sponsor.

“Because of the financial assistance that Edwardsville Neighbors provide, families with a cancer-stricken child are able to focus a little less on the bills due and more on spending time with their loved one,” said Don Viviano, owner of Viviano Heating and Air Conditioning. “Edwardsville Neighbors offers a wide variety of help to those in need, with the objective of taking care of your neighbor and that’s why we are happy to support them.”

The most popular event each year includes the Taste of Edwardsville, happening Saturday, April 6th. Tickets for The Taste sold out almost as soon as they were available one month before the event. The fundraiser includes food from a large variety of neighborhood restaurants and a silent auction. Ticket sales and earnings from the auction all go towards the initiative. Another event, the annual Turkey Trot 5K, will be held on Nov. 22, 2019.

As a Business Sponsor, Viviano will be helping to fund both events. Want to learn more about Edwardsville Neighbors? You can visit their website at https://edwardsvilleneighbors.org/.Viviano Heating & Air Conditioning is family owned and operated and has been serving residential and commercial customers throughout the Metro-East for 30 years.

Offering a wide variety of services to include installation, maintenance, and repair, Viviano Heating & Air Conditioning is a qualified Trane Comfort Specialist dealer. For more information or to book an appointment for service, please visit http://www.vivianoair.com or call (618) 345-7498.

