The Edwardsville High School Environmental Club has a focus that everyone should adopt: community recycling.

The most recent project for the club is Political Sign Drive. The goal for the club is to collect and recycle as many political signs as possible. Today and Sunday are the final days of the drive and EHS junior Eden Vitoff and his friends hope to see a lot of signs coming their way.

Vitoff said signs can be dropped off at Edison’s Entertainment Complex in Glen Carbon.

“We are collecting both the metal stakes and the signs,” he said. “Any metal will be donated to Project Restore, a local humanitarian group working on promoting self reliance and sustainability around the world,” he adds. “I think recycling these signs and recycling in general is extremely important. It is something that is very easy to do.”

Vitoff said such things as taking a shorter shower, riding a bike to work and donating used political signs are small ways that people can recycle and make a difference.

We are tying into this campaign a canned food drive,” he said. “We encourage residents to drop off a canned food item with every political sign. We are donating these to a local food pantry. We are a multifaceted group and not only are wanting our community to become more environmentally friendly but also helping humanitarian organizations.”

Vitoff is extremely active in the EHS Environmental Club. He is one of four officers in the 30-person club.

The Edwardsville High School junior became aware of recycling when he had what he called “a crush,” on a third-grade girl who was interested in the environment and he has never stopped the focus in his life.

Once he enters college, Vitoff plans to go into a public service area or politics as an advocate for stronger environmental laws and also to promote social justice.

“I long to make a difference and leave behind a legacy of environmental awareness in the community,” he said.

