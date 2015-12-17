EDWARDSVILLE - Eden Vitoff, an Edwardsville High School student, recently continued his environmental awareness efforts directing a Climate Reality Project day at EHS.

The Climate Reality Project summit involved Vitoff as a speaker, along with Climate Reality Project, the Sierra Club and iMatter.

“I gave the Climate Reality Presentation and the campaign overview, led the discussion and said the closing remarks, said Vitoff, an EHS student committed to environmental affairs not only in his region, but throughout the country and globally.

Vitoff said the conference was a big success. Edwardsville District 7 Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre attended the event.

“We had student and teacher representatives from schools across Southern Illinois who will now be actively participating in our statewide campaign,” he said. “The Green LYFE Network was founded to educate, empower, and connect high school and college students across Illinois and beyond. We want to give students the resources to be informed and involved in the political process.”

Rebecca Laurent, co-founder of the network and Vitoff gave a lecture on the science behind global warming at the conference.

“In that presentation, we stressed how much the issue of climate change has been wrongly politicized,” Vitoff said. “There is overwhelming scientific consensus that climate change is real, man-made, an urgent threat. The fact that many of our elected leaders simply ignore this science is unacceptable.”

This conference served as a kick off for a statewide campaign led by the Green LYFE Network.

“Schools in the network will engage in some powerful environmental action in the form of petitioning, addressing their city councils, rallying in their communities, and lobbying, among other things,” Vitoff said. “If anyone is interested in learning more about Green LYFE and what they can do to support our important environmental effort, they can contact me at eden.vitoff@gmail.com.”

Vitoff said the week before, a similar conference was held in Urbana.

“At that conference, students and teachers from schools across central Illinois attended, including several students from the University of Illinois,” he said.

Several guest speakers who represented at the EHS conference, from environmental organizations with which Green LYFE is partnering to engage in its first statewide campaign, Vitoff said.

“This Green LYFE Summit was a great way to connect with like-minded students and begin an open dialogue that hasn't existed before,” Vitoff said.

