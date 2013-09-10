Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois is seeking a VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) volunteer to expand the capacity of the agency to serve youth in need of mentors. The position is full-time for an individual who volunteers and commits to the organization for a year beginning in November.

Through VISTA, the individuals receive a modest living allowance, health insurance coverage, and training. They are also eligible for a $5,550 voucher to use for educational training or student loan payment, or for a $1,500 cash stipend.

The positions are listed on the Americorps website. For information, contact Barbara at bbbsbell@peaknet.net.