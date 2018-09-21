GLEN CARBON - Yanda Log Cabin will be open for tours and old time craftsmanship. On Saturday, Oct. 6th, the Cabin will host: Blacksmith, Woodworker, Needlework, Corn Grinding, Dulcimer and String Music, plus food by the Kiwanis. Visit with the craftspeople, from 10-3:00, and learn more about what skills were needed for life in early Glen Carbon.

Blacksmith Mike Lanham is originally from Alton and became interested in blacksmithing while attending SIUE. He has been involved with the IVBA (Illinois Valley Blacksmithing Association), attending events throughout the state and honing his skills. Recently he has expanded his knowledge, techniques, and events with BAM (Blacksmithing Association of Missouri).

Mike says his “techniques in the shop combine old and modern and if you could pull a blacksmith out of time from 200 years ago, he would understand everything I have laid out with the exception of a couple tools that are only more modern versions of something he had”. Mike's focus in smithing is that of a general blacksmith, specializing in tool making, tool repair, camp cookware, forks, spoons, ladles, knives, axes, fire pokers. Some of his more notable projects include a garden gate, throwing tomahawks and a candle chandelier. You can follow Mike on facebook at Giant Dwarf Forge.

Dulcimer music will be performed by Nancy Lippincott with Charles Pool on stringed instruments. They are both well acquainted with Glen Carbon through their annual Christmas performances. Gene Stratmann, who says he first saw the Cabin while it was being preserved in 1992, will guide those who may want to try their hand at Corn Grinding. Jason Sinco has his tools ready to show woodworking of old. Jason is known for his woodworking at Renaissance Faires in Missouri and Illinois.

Lucinda Sinco will show how the busy hands of pioneer women took care of a family’s many needs through needlework. The Kiwanis will have a food booth available for those who come hungry and would like to support their many community projects. Please join the Glen Carbon Museum and Historic Commission for this family fun day!

For more information check the Village Website glen-carbon.il.us. The Yanda Log Cabin is located at 148 South Main Street, Glen Carbon, IL.

