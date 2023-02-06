GODFREY – The Visiting Artist Lecture Series returns to Lewis and Clark Community College this month with respected master artist Victor Wang.

Wang, a professor at Fontbonne University, has exhibited internationally and has been recognized with several awards for excellence in both painting and instruction.

L&C Art Program Coordinator Angela Hung looks forward to resuming the Visiting Artist Lecture Series with such a distinguished artist.

“We are pleased to welcome Victor Wang as the first guest speaker in the Visiting Artist Series,” she said. “Victor is a renowned master artist whose work is broadly published and exhibited internationally.”

Wang is known for the way he conveys the human experience by representing the emotional tension and psychological drama of life’s turning points.

“In the lecture, I will share my work through different periods and talk about how I developed my body of work ideally and technically,” Wang said.

The lecture, which is free and open to the public, will be held at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe 141.

For more information on L&C’s Fine Arts program, contact Hung at (618) 468-4665 or ahung@lc.edu.

To learn more about Wang and his work, visit www.victorwang.net.

