Picture perfect three years ago! JPRD day-trippers gather for a photo in front of the Missouri History Museum for a snap shot during the department's first-ever day trip back on 2.28.2012. (First row from left to right) Helen Meuth, Geraldine Gunther, Jane Hellrung, Wanda Groppel and Carolyn Ruland. (Second row from left to right) Cletus Meuth, William Gunther, Wilbert Sackman, Barbara Sackman and Alice Anderson. (Third row from left to right) Yvonne Baecht, George Baecht, Angela Sullivan and Marie Mangrum.

Looking for an opportunity to meet new people, enjoy a day of leisure or want to visit some interesting places in and around St. Louis? Join Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) for Museum Madness on Tuesday, March 31 from 8:30am - 5:45pm. This trip will journey to three unique St. Louis museums and stop for lunch at Kohn's Kosher Market. The museums include:

The American Kennel Club of the Dog
Holocaust Museum & Learning Center
St. Louis Art Museum

This trip is perfect for individuals of all ages. The fee is $55 per person and includes all tours, lunch, transportation and gratuities. Feel free to bring extra money for any souvenirs. Pre-registration is required and seats are limited. Please note the registration deadline is Wednesday, March 18. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes, since there will be a substantial amount of walking. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, at 8:30am and will return at approximately 5:45pm. Guests are asked to arrive at the center no later than 8:15am for an on time departure.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

