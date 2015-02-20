Looking for an opportunity to meet new people, enjoy a day of leisure or want to visit some interesting places in and around St. Louis? Join Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) for Museum Madness on Tuesday, March 31 from 8:30am - 5:45pm. This trip will journey to three unique St. Louis museums and stop for lunch at Kohn's Kosher Market. The museums include:

Article continues after sponsor message

* The American Kennel Club of the Dog

* Holocaust Museum & Learning Center

* St. Louis Art Museum

This trip is perfect for individuals of all ages. The fee is $55 per person and includes all tours, lunch, transportation and gratuities. Feel free to bring extra money for any souvenirs. Pre-registration is required and seats are limited. Please note the registration deadline is Wednesday, March 18. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes, since there will be a substantial amount of walking. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, at 8:30am and will return at approximately 5:45pm. Guests are asked to arrive at the center no later than 8:15am for an on time departure.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

More like this: