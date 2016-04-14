http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/16-4-14-Grichuk-diff-now-at-the-plate.mp3

Last Sunday, Randal Grichuk was in the midst of a 1-14 slump with eight strikeouts to open up the season. He was given a break from the starting lineup and since then, he’s hit .455 (5-11) which includes a two-run homer (1) in Thursday’s 7-0 win over Milwaukee.

“I think it’s a lot in your head and seeing the ball,” explained Grichuk, who’s also walked six times the last five games. “You start seeing the ball, mentally you kind of come around. Once you’re not thinking, your body naturally just moves the way it moves. I feel pretty good out there right now.”

There is no distinguishable change to his batting stance or swing, so how does Grichuk see the ball better?

“Confidence,” he stated. “Vision’s one thing that I think goes into lunging a little bit, just not being confident. But I feel good now, that’s all that matters, right?”

Manager Mike Matheny spoke with the rookie and reminded him that he still had the same swing path with his bat that had produced good results during Spring Training. It was just a matter of picking up the ball again. A faulty pitching machine in Atlanta helped with the process, which isn’t fully complete.

“I feel like I’m still not where I want to be, but it’s a good place where I’m at,” Grichuk added. “When I got those three walks in Atlanta, things kind of clicked. Kind of seeing the ball better. Like I said clicked, but I’m still definitely where I want to be–but in a good place, though.”

Grichuk has now hit safely with an extra-base hit in each of his last three games, including the 402ft homer against Milwaukee.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Ironically, on-deck that AB I was thinking–I saw Mossy had two just on the scoreboard and was I wondering if I’d ever get mine or when it would come,” laughed Grichuk. “Luckily, it came that at-bat. Slider, he threw first pitch for a ball and I picked it up real well. He threw it again and when you’re not thinking, instincts just kind of take over. I put a good swing on it and drove it out of there.”

MOLINA MOVES UP

–Yadier Molina hit a double in the 2nd inning of Thursday’s game, it was the 124th of his career at Busch Stadium–which moved him past Albert Pujols for the record at the ballpark.

Molina’s two hits extended his hitting streak to five games, where he’s hit .409 (9-22). Other offensive notes…

–Jeremy Hazelbaker extended his hitting streak to seven games (.524, 11-21) as he hit his third home run of the season. The rookie has at least one RBI in six of his last seven games.

–Matt Carpenter has driven in eight RBIs in his last five games. He has hit .545 (6-11) with runners in scoring position this season.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI