ST. LOUIS - A local cardiologist and vascular physician, Raffi Krikorian MD, owner of Virtue Vein and Lymphatic Center, will be offering a free vein screening clinic on October 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at his St. Louis office located at 3760 S Lindbergh Blvd #101.

The free clinic will include a consultation with Dr. Krikorian, who has more than 25 years of experience treating cardiovascular and vein conditions, and his staff. His medical team will review patients’ symptoms, personal medical history, family history and perform leg examinations to determine whether any varicose veins or swelling issues are present. Venous ultrasounds can be performed if immediate concerns are suspected.

“We are doing this clinic to bring more awareness to venous disease and other vascular conditions as a whole,” said Dr. Krikorian. “We see many people who come to our office with leg pain that they don’t realize it is a result of their veins and poor circulation. Vein screenings are a simple and painless way to help prevent issues that could put your life at risk if left untreated.”

Vein and artery screenings can help detect conditions such as peripheral artery disease (PAD), atherosclerosis, carotid artery disease, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and varicose veins. It’s estimated that 15% of the United States population is affected by varicose veins, and millions of people each year also develop life-threatening conditions such as thrombophlebitis or DVT.

After receiving a diagnosis from a healthcare provider Dr. Krikorian said vascular disease can often be treated by medications, non-surgical procedures such as angioplasty, stenting, and vein ablation, or in some cases, lifestyle changes.

To register for the free vein screening clinic, go to www.virtuevein.com/contact-us/free-screening-day and fill out the new patient form. To reserve a time by phone, call 314-849-0923.

Virtue Vein and Lymphatic Center has six locations throughout Southwest Missouri and Illinois, including its flagship location at 3760 South Lindbergh Blvd, Suite 101 in St. Louis. With 25 years of experience in this field, Dr. Krikorian is one of only a few board-certified cardiologists throughout the St. Louis region to also practice in vascular, venous, and lymphatic health. The private practice specializes in offering its patients cutting-edge solutions to their unique vein problems. For more information about Virtue Vein and Lymphatic Center, go to www.VirtueVein.com or call 314-849-0923.

