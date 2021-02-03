Virtual Diabetes Services Offered At Alton Memorial Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON– Alton Memorial Hospital is conducting a monthly virtual diabetes support group. The group meets from noon -12:45 p.m. on the last Tuesday of every month and provides educational and emotional support to patients with diabetes, as well as family members. Anyone interested in participating should provide an e-mail address to the Diabetes Management Center at AMH. Please call 618-463-7526 or 618-463-7742 and speak with either Kristin Cloninger, Kathleen Ridenhour or Naomi Ward. Zoom appointments are sent out via e-mail on the Monday before the meeting. Article continues after sponsor message The Diabetes Management Center continues to see patients for nutritional and diabetes education visits as telehealth visits. You must have a referral from your physician for these visits. When making the appointment, patients will be given the option to come in for the visit or to do the visit via Zoom. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip