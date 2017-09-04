GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TIGERS FINISH SECOND IN OWN TOURNAMENT: Edwardsville's girls volleyballers won twice Saturday but fell to Eureka, Mo., in the final of their Tiger Classic tournament at Lucco-Jackson Gym Saturday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Earlier in the day, the Tigers defeated Mascoutah 25-18, 23-25, 15-8 to wrap up group play, then reached the final with a 25-20, 25-21 win over Breese Mater Dei before falling to the Wildcats 25-19, 25-16 in the final.

Against the Indians, Rachel Verdun had eight points on serve and 39 assists to lead EHS, while Maria Smith had three aces, Alexa Harris seven kills and Corrine Timmerman two blocks; against the Knights, Megan Woll had 13 service points, Verdun 24 assists, Timmerman five kills and Rachel Pranger and Timmerman three blocks each.

In the final against the Wildcats, Smith and Verdun had four points each, with Smith acing three times; Verdun added 17 assists, Pranger six kills and Smtih and Storm Shure two blocks each.

The 5-1 Tigers visit St. Joseph's in St. Louis County for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday match.

More like this: