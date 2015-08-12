Violet Mae Keener
August 12, 2015 10:14 AM
Name: Violet Mae Keener
Parents: Emily and Nate Keener
Weight: 7 lbs 15oz
Length: 19 in.
Birthdate: 7/8/15
Time: 2:16 AM
Hospital: Saint Anthony's
Grandparents: Mike and Sally Keener of Altona, Jeanette Martin of Springfield, Howard Martin of Springfield
Great Grandparents: Camille Crumbaugh of Springfield
