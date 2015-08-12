Name: Violet Mae Keener

Parents: Emily and Nate Keener

Weight: 7 lbs 15oz

Length: 19 in.

Birthdate: 7/8/15

Time: 2:16 AM

Hospital: Saint Anthony's

Grandparents: Mike and Sally Keener of Altona, Jeanette Martin of Springfield, Howard Martin of Springfield

Great Grandparents: Camille Crumbaugh of Springfield

