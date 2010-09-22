"Show Me St. Louis" came to town today to produce a feature on "Vintage Voices" which is programmed to air on Thursday, September 23rd. Four of the nine Actor/Historians portraying characters in the 9th Annual event produced by Alton Little Theater brought some of Alton's most interesting departed citizens "back to life".

Guided tours will be held each of the first four Saturdays in October ( 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd) from 1-3pm at the City Cemetery at 5th and Vine. A non-walking tour will be coordinated by Margaret Lanier at Senior Services Plus ( 462-1391) for guests interested in history but having mobility concerns. This staged tour at the Cemetery's mausoleum will be held at noon on October 2nd and group prices are just $10.

The Theater group is also hosting a tour of third graders from West Elementary School on October 20th and all English and Social Studies teachers in the district have been asked to offer extra credit to students attending "Vintage Voices" . The third grade curriculum in the district covers Alton's history and teacher and 2010 performer, Scott Brady, thought that students would enjoy seeing a glimpse of real life actors portraying people and bringing history alive.

Article continues after sponsor message

Increased community involvement/outreach this year is just part of ALT's re-commitment to "being a great Community Asset", says Lee Cox, PR Director for the organization. Alton Little Theater has taken a leadership role in forming "Arts Around Alton", bringing arts and cultural organizations together to mutually support and promote the many venues for art, theater, music and more that is available in our area. Cox says she is thrilled to involve the talented Mr. Brady in this year's production of "Vintage Voices".

Scott has worked with the Black Rep and Muny First Stage . He will be portraying Captain Henry Bruegggemann, four time Mayor of Alton and Postmaster for eight years. Scott welcomed the many newspaper articles he located through the Illinois room at Hayner Library to help research his character. Hayner Library, the Zontas and Senior Services Plus will all benefit from serving as tour guides this year.

The Alton area regional Convention and Visitor's bureau is helping to promote the event to history buffs in the surrounding area. Advance tickets are on sale at the CVB at 200 Piasa Street in Alton but guests can always be accommodated at the gate, beginning at 12:30 pm on the day of tours. Adult tickets and $12 and student tickets (K-12) are $6, but discount are given for groups of ten or more. Director, Diana Enloe, will be holding a dress rehearsal on September 30th at 5:30 ( contact her at 463-0391 for photo opportunities).

A photo of today's preview will be forwarded to media outlets later today. For information about all the events produced by Alton Little Theater, please contact Lee Cox at 531-3777.

More like this:

Related Video: