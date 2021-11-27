ALTON - The 20th annual Vintage Voices was held in the Alton Cemetery and Jacoby Arts Center in October 2021. Vintage Voices has become an important local tradition, an event where walking tours include stops at various gravesites as actors in period costumes tell stories of their role in history. This year had a record attendance of 596 people. A commemorative 20th anniversary coaster was given to all guests after participating in the tours.

Committee members work year-round to plan the annual event and are proud to keep the history of Alton alive. Committee members are: Jody Basola, Diana Enloe, Debbie Hagen, Jared Hennings, Claudia Herndon, Mark Hilgert, Barb Hinson, Margaret Hopkins*, Don Huber*, Marlene Lewis, John Lindsay, Lacy McDonald, Sharlene Meyer*, Kerry Miller, Linda Nevlin*, Sue Stanard, and Charlotte Stetson*.

*founding committee members

The mission of Vintage Voices is to educate guests on the history of Alton and to give back to the community with donations to civic and community organizations. Those local organizations receiving donations this year are:

Alton Cemetery

Alton Community Service League

Alton Knights of Columbus

Boys and Girls Club of Alton

Crisis Food Center

Hayner Genealogy Library

Oasis Women’s Center

Rotary Club of the Riverbend

The Salvation Army

YWCA

“Our historians are already working on a list of decedents for next season,” said Jody Basola, committee chair. “There’s no shortage of interesting stories to tell.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Vintage Voices returns each October on the first two Saturdays and Sundays and, when able, a non-walking tour is offered. Mark your calendars for next season: October 1, 2, 8, 9, 2022.

Like Vintage Voices on Facebook at facebook.com/vintagevoicestours.

Pictured is the 2021 cast:

First row: Flora VanKoten, John Meehan, Stella Egelhoff, Sue Parton-Stanard, Debbie Maneke, and Jacob Schaper

2nd row: Sean Williams, Robyn Brandon, Missy Chapman, Diana Kay, Latasha LeFlore-Porter, Jake Tenberge, Blake Schaper, and Jared Hennings

3rd row: Melinda Bock, Barb Jutting, Connie Abraham, Gail Drillinger, Lori MeCaskey, Julie McPike, and Ron Abraham

More like this: