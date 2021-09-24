ALTON - Lucas Pfeiffenberger and Lucy Haskell will welcome guests to the 20th annual Vintage Voices, held in the Alton Cemetery on October 2, 3, 9, 10, 2021. Vintage Voices has become an important cultural event in our community, where actors in period costumes tell the story of Altonians who have shaped our history. Alton Cemetery is located at 5th and Vine Streets, Alton IL 62002.

Many anniversaries are being celebrated in 2021 in addition to Vintage Voices' 20th year. The Star-Spangled Banner has been in existence for 90 years, while Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey is celebrating 100 years. You'll hear from the first Black student to graduate from Alton High School who went on to be a professor. And you might even get to enjoy the Dominant Ninth Choral Society rehearsing. Nine stops are on the tour this year.

Vintage Voices is produced by a volunteer committee. Proceeds from the event support the continuation of the event, upkeep of the Alton Cemetery and various community organizations.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sharlene Meyer, one of the original founders says, "Watching the growth of Vintage Voices has been such a joy. Vintage Voices is entertaining, educational and keeps history alive in Alton. Congratulations to the committee for a great job well done."

To commemorate the 20th annual presentation, paid guests will receive a special souvenir gift, while supplies last.

Walking tour tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students aged 6-18. Tickets can be purchased online at https://vintagevoices.eventbrite.com or with cash at the event.

The non-walking performance returns this year on Sunday, October 10, 2021. The one-hour performance begins at 5:00 pm at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 East Broadway in Alton IL. Seating is limited to 60 people. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Jacoby Arts Center and online at https://vintagevoices.eventbrite.com.

Like the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/vintagevoicestours, for further information.

More like this: