JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) is excited to hold a fun, free community event this Saturday, July 16 from 8am-3:30pm at Dolan Park, located at 300 June Street. Come to Field A for Vintage Base Ball games and witness base ball as it was in the 1860's. For 1860 rules, visit http://stlbrownstockings.com/rules.aspx. The day will be filled with three games among three area vintage base ball teams from Alton, St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois. There will be concessions available for purchase. Be sure to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the show! The day will also include a Market in the Park and an ice cream social.Generous sponsors for the event include Jersey State Bank, Otter Creek Historical Society, State Farm with Dennis Ford, Darker Images and Loellke Plumbing.

Schedule of events for the day:

Market in the Park (individual sellers located under shelters) from 8am-2pm

Ice Cream Social (while supplies last) at 10:30am

St. Louis Brown Stockings vs Springfield Long Nines at 11am

Springfield Long Nines vs Alton Giant BBC at 12:30pm

Alton Giant BBC vs St. Louis Brown Stockings at 2pm

For more information about this special event or how to become a seller, please visit please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or emailjerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

