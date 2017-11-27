Vinnie Mala Montoro
November 27, 2017 9:36 AM December 12, 2017 10:10 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Vinnie Mala Montoro
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: DeAnna Ratcliffe and
Ryan Montoro of Wilsonville
Birth weight: 8 lbs 7 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Time : 4:31
Date: November 17, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Franke Montoro (6)
Grandparents: Donald & Theresea; Patti; Patricia
Great Grandparents: Delores; Mary