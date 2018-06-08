JERSEYVILLE - The Villas of Holly Brook held a ground-breaking ceremony on Wednesday, June 6, to celebrate their new project in Jerseyville, Illinois. The Villas of Holly Brook are building a 50-unit assisted living facility with an additional 24 units of specialty memory care on Highway 109 at the south edge of town in Jerseyville, next to Crawford’s Funeral Home.

Chad Philips, an owner of the new facility, said, “We are excited about our plans here in Jerseyville. We are still working with the city with our plans and permits, but from our end we are ready to start churning dirt next week.” Phillips expects that the facility will open in about 14 months. He continued, “The facility will be 50-unit assisted living with 24 units of specialty memory care, and from there we will look at the local need to determine possible plans for expansion. This community may need more 1 or 2 bedrooms units and we will tailor our approach based on the need here in Jerseyville.”

The Villas of Holly Brook’s Reflections Memory Care is a state-of-the-art facility that works with individuals with dementia. Philips said, “It’s a beautiful atmosphere with skilled quality care.” Reflections Memory Care Communities offer individualized healthcare plans, supervision by a nurse in a secured building that includes activity stations, outdoor walking paths and sensory gardens. It assists those who are experiencing confusion, wandering, sundowning, disorientation, loss of recognition of familiar faces and tasks.

Phillips cited a good working relationship with the City of Jerseyville as one of the many reasons that The Villas of Holly Brook are happy to be in Jerseyville. He said, “There has been good collaboration on this project between the City and the Villas of Holly Brook. It has been great to work with them as we establish this project.”

Jerseyville Mayor Billy Russell, who was in attendance, said, “Jerseyville is growing, and the City is working with developers to make sure we are growing properly. The Villas of Holly Brook build great facilities and take wonderful care of their residents and we think they are going to be a positive addition to our community.”

State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer was also in attendance and said, “I’m excited to see all the great things going on in Jerseyville and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

The Villa’s of Holly Brook even have their first resident for their new Jerseyville location. Sharon Hill was present for the ground breaking and is already signed up to move into the Jerseyville assisted living facility. Hill is currently at the Villas of Holly Brook Bethalto facility and will move to Jerseyville once it is finished.

