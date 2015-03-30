The final roster decisions have yet to be announced but Carlos Villanueva will be heading north with the St. Louis Cardinals when the team breaks from Spring Training. The Cardinals announced on Monday they had purchased the contract of the veteran right-hander, who had previously been on a min0r league deal with the invite to Spring Training.

“I signed up here to do what I’ve done my whole career, which is a little bit of everything,” Villanueva said earlier this spring. “I’ve worn many hats in my career and I have no problem doing that–especially on a winning team like this. I feel like what I can do goes a lot further on a team like this when you can spell a starter and spell your main bullpen guys. You can go multiple innings here and there and bounce back and keep everybody fresh, you have that versatility which I think it accentuates more on a winning team because the guys you need ready are ready more often.”

The Cardinals also announced Jaime Garcia has been placed on the 15-day disabled list. The left-hander reported shoulder fatigue over the weekend.

The two roster moves raise the total to 29 players on the 40-man roster, with 32 active players in camp.