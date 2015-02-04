The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the signing of Carlos Villanueva to a minor-league contract which includes an invitation to Spring Training.

Last season, Villanueva went 5-7 (1 start) with a 4.64 ERA in 42 games for the Chicago Cubs and struck out 72 batters in 77.2 innings pitched. Following the All-Star break, he appeared in 17 games and recorded a 1-1 record with a 1.69 ERA.

The 31-year old right-hander has also pitched for Milwaukee and Toronto in his nine year big league career. Interestingly enough, he has pitched more against the Cardinals than any other team–throwing 101 innings in 37 appearances with a 4.37 ERA.

2015 St. Louis Cardinals Non-Roster Invitees to Spring Training

PITCHERS (9): Tim Cooney-LHP, John Gast-LHP, Mitch Harris-RHP, Marcus Hatley-RHP, Dean Kiekhefer-LHP, Mike Mayers-RHP, Zach Petrick-RHP, Miguel Socolovich-RHP, Carlos Villanueva-RHP

CATCHERS (4): Steve Bean, Carson Kelly, Alberto Rosario, Travis Tartamella

INFIELDERS (3): Scott Moore, Breyvic Valera, Jacob Wilson

OUTFIELDERS (2): Rafael Ortega, Stephen Piscotty

photo credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports