BETHALTO - Even the heat of a early September day could not keep the residents of Bethalto from lining the street for the Annual Bethalto Labor Day Parade at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Police and fire department vehicles from the Village of Bethalto set their sirens off, signaling the beginning of the parade.

Jonny Wade, an 8-year-old from Jerseyville living with Stage 4 Medulloblastoma, a type of brain cancer, served as the parade’s Grand Marshal. The crowds clapped and provided words of encouragement as he passed through the parade route, throwing out candy to his supporters. His mother and father, Kimberly and Jon and his twin brother Jacky were along for the ride in the group’s convertible.

Before the parade, Wade’s mother, Kimberly, expressed on the Project Team Jonny Facebook page that her son was “very excited to see everyone at the parade.”

After several businesses and groups, such as Bethalto Star Service, the Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts made their way down the route, the Civic Memorial High School Marching Eagles put on an excellent performance of their parade tune, “Cuban Coffee.”

Children who lined the route with their parents and guardians enjoyed the yearly tradition by stuffing as much candy as possible into their bags. Who knew a tootsie roll could cause such chaos!

Although it was quite short, the parade remained just as sweet. The little things in life, especially to someone like little Jonny Wade and his family, is matters most of all.

