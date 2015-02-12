GODFREY – As the shades of winter gray make way for the colorful vistas of spring, the Village of Godfrey is preparing a “kickoff” event to unveil an exciting new branding campaign. The purpose of this campaign is to focus attention upon the significant economic growth and quality of life that the Village offers existing, and potential, residents and businesses. Having completed a year-long project that included an extensive review of Godfrey’s many attributes, the Village will reveal the comprehensive branding initiative.

Community and business leaders, developers and interested citizens are invited to discover ways in which individuals, and groups alike, can communicate the wonderful qualities that make Godfrey a great place for living, working and doing business.

Article continues after sponsor message

Monica Bristow, Brand Chairman of Godfrey’s Community Planning, Economic Development and Infrastructure Committee stated that, “We have made an investment to develop an effective way to promote Godfrey, and we want this event to both inform and build excitement about the positive future for our community.” When asked as to the purpose of this comprehensive branding and marketing program, Mayor Mike McCormick simply said, “To promote smart growth.”

The festive evening will also include a “Flavors of Godfrey,” which will showcase the tasteful fare of many of Godfrey’s fine eateries and dining establishments. Another highlight of the event will be featured speaker, “Mitch” Meyers. Ms. Meyers was the creator and brand manager for the famed “Spuds MacKenzie” dog of the “Bud Light” branding campaign. She will be sharing her expertise about the importance of branding as it relates to community development.

The event will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2015 at the Hatheway Cultural Center on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College. Registration will begin a 5:45 p.m. with the “Flavors of Godfrey” beginning at 6:00. The presentation to introduce Godfrey’s new brand will start at 6:30. While invitation is open to the public, reservations are strongly encouraged for the purpose of planning. Additional information about this event can be obtained by calling 618-466-3324. For reservations dial 618-467-2290.

More like this: