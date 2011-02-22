Candidates seeking election to the Worden Village Board have been invited to a public forum moderated by the League of Women Voters of the Edwardsville Area at 3pm on Sunday April 3rd in the auditorium at Worden Elementary School (110 North Main Street).

This forum will provide a chance for the people of Worden to hear what the candidates have to say before casting votes in the April 5th election. Citizens will also have the opportunity to ask questions of all participating candidates. The following have been invited:



• Candidates for four Village Trustee positions: Denny Bass (incumbent), Vic Buehler, Wallace Daube (incumbent), David Gears (incumbent), Preston Hall, Dianne Parker and Nathan Tatum

The event is free and open to the public and refreshments will be served. For more information, please contact coordinator Natasha Casey (618-459-2199).

