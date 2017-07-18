The Village of South Roxana is starting up a bimonthly newsletter called the Villager for the town. Mayor Overton and I, wanted to find a better way to communicate to the citizens. We felt a newsletter is a good way to do that.

With everyone busy with work, kids and daily life a lot of people do not have time to come to board meetings. This way people can be informed on what’s going on in town at their own convenience.

We plan on discussing current projects, future projects, grants, and a section titled How it Works which will explain how various services work within the village.

We also plan on offering surveys for people to conduct on what they feel is an important focus for the village on future grants or issues pertaining to the village.

With an email newsletter this cost nothing for the village to distribute and it’s a good way to communicate to the public. For those people who do not have internet or email, we will also have printed copies at the village hall to be picked up.

Anyone interested in signing up for the Villager can just send an email to news@southroxana.org. We plan on sending out our first copy of the news letter around August 1, 2017.

