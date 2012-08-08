Edwardsville, IL August 7, 2012 Allied Waste/Republic Services is pleased to announce that the results are in and Maryville residents reached their recycle goal! Recent efforts to increase their recycling have resulted in the top award level for the Village of $1,500. From May through July they recycled over 174 tons of waste, which was a 21% increase over the same time period last year.

“We are pleased to receive this Recycling Award from Allied. Our residents always do a great job recycling, and the incentive award will be used to help develop the Fred Winters Memorial Park. Our residents got involved for a great cause and I am very proud of them and happy to hear this news,” stated Mayor Larry Gulledge.

Susan Piazza, Manger of Business Development for Allied Waste states, “I was excited to roll this opportunity out to Maryville, knowing that they are already conscientious about recycling. I am confident that their recycling rates will continue to climb throughout the rest of the year.”

The $1,500 award will be presented by Allied Waste representatives at the Village Board meeting on Wednesday, August 15th at 7:00 p.m.

