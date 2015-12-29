HARTFORD - The battle against Mother Nature continues as flood waters continue to rise across the area.

After a Facebook post by Hartford resident Jason Wells documenting a possible breach situation on the levee located on Canal Road on the south side of town began circulating, residents of the village and its surrounding areas became fearful of their safety.

Fortunately for the residents, the Wood River Drainage and Levee District released a statement on their own Facebook page to reassure that the residents are in no danger.

“It has been brought to our attention that we have worried residents in Hartford,” the post stated. “Please note what you are seeing on social media is not a “break” or “breach” in the levee. This is simply a slide of soil.”

The Village of Hartford Police Department also stated this morning that the Army Corps of Engineers has been closely monitoring the situation and that there is no immediate threat to residents of a levee breach. They also reassured that residents will be contacted by local officials, the levee district or emergency management teams directly if any action is necessary.

Canal Road south of Hartford has been closed due to flood waters creeping over the road from surrounding fields.

North of Hartford, the city of Wood River is struggling with the flooding themselves. Residents who live near Sixth Street Park on Pershing Avenue have been taking on water. Cars parked in driveways are stranded in driveways and now covered nearly halfway in the flooding. After the water recedes, there is sure to be hundreds of thousands of dollars of damages to homes, vehicles and priceless amounts of personal items lost to the floods.

