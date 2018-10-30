GRAFTON - The Village of Grafton has trick or treating set for tonight, along with other Halloween festivities.

Grafton's Peter Allen said trick or treating in the village will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. and there is a Trunk or Treat set from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grafton Elementary.

"It is always a fun night," Allen said.

