GRAFTON - The Village of Grafton has trick or treating set for tonight, along with other Halloween festivities.

Grafton's Peter Allen said trick or treating in the village will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. and there is a Trunk or Treat set from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grafton Elementary.

"It is always a fun night," Allen said.

