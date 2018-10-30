Village of Grafton trick or treat activities, Trunk or Treat set for Tuesday night
October 30, 2018 2:48 PM October 31, 2018 8:50 AM
GRAFTON - The Village of Grafton has trick or treating set for tonight, along with other Halloween festivities.
Grafton's Peter Allen said trick or treating in the village will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. and there is a Trunk or Treat set from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grafton Elementary.
"It is always a fun night," Allen said.
