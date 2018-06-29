GODFREY - Due to the significant amount of storm damage that occurred on Thursday, June 28, 2018, the Village of Godfrey will be assisting with the disposal of storm damage debris from residential properties located along village-maintained streets within the Village.

Only fallen limbs will be picked up; disposal of entire trees is not permitted and will not be accepted. If you have limbs that meet the guidelines below, please place them next to the street. Do not place any limbs on the street, gutter or on the sidewalk. Crews will pick up limbs the week of July 9, 2018. Only one pickup will be made per household. No pickups will be made after July 13, 2018. To assure that you will be served, please have the limbs in place by 6:00 AM on July 9.

For additional questions you may contact the Public Works Department at (618) 466-3133

Guidelines for limb pickup:

Must be at least 2 inches in diameter

Article continues after sponsor message

Must not be larger than 8 inches in diameter

Must be less than 8 feet in length for handling and hauling

Must be storm related debris from June 28, 2018. No older limbs will be accepted. Examples of recent damage include leaves still on the limb, brightly colored wood at the broken location, etc.

Yard waste or brush will not be accepted

Must be placed along Village-maintained streets. Streets that are maintained by the County or State are not included.

More like this: