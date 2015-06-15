The Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department is currently taking registrations for the following recreational activities:

Youth Soccer League for youth in grades K-6th. Have fun, build sportsmanship and learn basic soccer skills with team practice and league play. Regular registration continues through June 26th at a cost of $40 for

Godfrey residents and $50 for non-residents. Please remit payment to Godfrey Parks and Recreation located at PO Box 5067, Godfrey, IL or in person at the office at 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Registrations may be dropped off during office hours Mon-Fri, 8 am - 5 pm. (Office closes from noon - 1 pm for lunch daily). For additional information please call the office at 618-466-1483, visit the website at www.godfreyil.org or on the

department's Facebook Page.

Registrations are still being accepted for the 2nd and 3rd sessions of the Summer Tennis Clinic for children ages 5 and up. Whether this is your first time playing tennis or you are looking to take your game to the next level, this clinic can meet your needs. Session 2 begins June 22nd and Session 3 begins July 6th. Registration for Session 2 will continue through June 19th at a cost of $35 for Godfrey residents and $45 for non-residents. Session 3 registration will continue through June 26th. Please contact the Parks office at 466-1483 if additional information is needed or check the website at www.godfreyil.org.

There are still a limited number of spots in the Rookie Baseball Program Sessions C1 for boys and girls ages 3-5 years, this session will begin Tuesday, July 7th at a cost of $20 for Godfrey residents and $30 for non-residents. Registrations will continue to be accepted through Friday, July 3, 2015 or until all spots are filled.

