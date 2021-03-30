GODFREY – Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick is pleased to announce that the Village of Godfrey has received the Governor’s Hometown Award for the La Vista Park Disc Golf Course project in the category of Economic Opportunities. The Village of Godfrey will receive a plaque and a road sign to be placed at La Vista Park.

The Village of Godfrey, with the help of local volunteers, created an 18-hole championship disc golf course at the majestic 93 acre La Vista Park. The Bluff City Disc Golf Club and the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey were able to donate many hours of service. With all the help from the volunteers the La Vista Disc Golf Course has become, and will continue to be, a jewel in Godfrey for many years.

Local business owner Jason Enos championed a significant fundraising campaign to help make this course beautiful and challenging for all users. The La Vista Disc Golf Course is welcoming to all players, novice and pro. La Vista Park is considered to be one of the top courses within 50 miles of St. Louis, Missouri.

The Village of Godfrey held its first PDGA event of the year on March 27, 2021, hosted by the St. Louis Disc Golf Club. There were 144 disc golfers from 5 different states participating in the tournament.

The Village of Godfrey has fully embraced Sports Tourism as a multi-billion dollar industry, and has been making some rather bold moves in the Parks and Recreation Department to keep up with the times, while utilizing tournaments as an economic drive tool.

Since 1983, the Governor’s Hometown Award?s (GHTA) program gives formal recognition to those who contributed to projects that improved their community’s quality of life. These projects are sponsored by local units of government that had strong volunteer support, met a need, and made a definitive impact, thereby generating a positive outcome in the community and by extension, the state. The program is administered by the Serve Illinois Commission, the Governor’s Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service.

“I look at this as another way to show off our wonderful community to people who will be visiting the course to enjoy playing disc golf,” said Mayor McCormick.

