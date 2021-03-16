GODFREY - Those who enter the Village of Godfrey from Illinois 255 now will know exactly where they are thanks to a new sign effort led by Karen Wilson and Pride, Inc., and approval by the Godfrey trustees.

The Welcome to the Village of Godfrey sign located near the Benjamin Godfrey Mansion involved more than a year's worth of planning.

"At the May 2020 Village Trustees Meeting, Pride Incorporated’s Chairman of Beautification, Karen Wilson presented a detailed plan of enhancing the entrances to the Village and it was accepted unanimously and money was allocated to support it. Mayor Mike McCormick and Director of Economic Development, Jim Mager, had been discussing with Pride and local business owners ideas to spruce up the business district and make Godfrey more attractive to outsiders, and possible future businesses. It was also their hope it would inspire current business owners to give their properties a facelift.

"Pride, Inc., embraced the concept, did some research, agreed that pleasing entrances should be the initial target, and then attained bids on designs from several landscaping firms. Pride made an initial investment to get detailed plans for three areas in need of attention."

Article continues after sponsor message

In the presentation by Pride, Inc., it was pointed out that studies have confirmed visually appealing communities increase property values, attract businesses, improve neighborhood images, and can even lower crime.

"Beauty is one of the most influential factors in 'community attachment,'" Wilson said. "People are proud of a community that takes pride in itself.

"The goal of this project was to make Godfrey identifiable coming off 255, create landmarks, make the community distinctive using a common architectural theme, create a feeling of community, and identify Godfrey’s major business district," Wilson added. "For those driving through, it is hoped they will regard Godfrey as more than just a wide spot in the road from St. Louis to their destination."

“The sign makes me smile every time I drive past it, daily,” said Mayor Mike McCormick, “What a beautiful way to invite people to the community!”

More like this: