GODFREY - Flags at the Village of Godfrey are being flown at half-mast today in memory of Jacob "Jake" Ringering who died as a result of injuries suffered in a fire in Bethalto on Tuesday.

Godfrey Mayor McCormick said he called Director of Maintenance Jim Lewis around 6 a.m. Wednesday and asked that village's flags be flown at half-mast.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I am hoping this will also happen in some of surrounding communities," he said. "It is another sad situation for Godfrey.

"Quite a few mayors have called me, along with congressmen. A lot of people from the community are also reaching out."

McCormick thanked everyone for their support of the Ringering family, the village and the first responders in general.Charles Thomas also contributed to this story.

More like this: