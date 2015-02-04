GODFREY - As of Monday February 2, 2015, Animal Control calls will be responded to by Mrs. Susie Stephan. A resident of Godfrey, Mrs. Stephan brings new energy and enthusiasm to her role with the Village.

“Mrs. Stephan is a breath of fresh air and her plans for this position will directly benefit Village residents and Village animals” explains Mayor Mike McCormick.

A veterinarian technician for over 15 years, Susie will implement strategies to assist owners in finding lost pets (lostdogsil.org) and will encourage the adoption of stray animals and avoid euthanasia whenever possible. She also hopes to educate the community on animal care safety through local schools in an effort to minimize the stray population and the occurrences of dog bite cases.

Mrs. Stephan has three children and resides here in Godfrey, “Being born and raised in Godfrey and having a lifelong passion for animal health, I couldn’t be happier to be serving all the residents of Godfrey – including the fury ones!”

The Village of Godfrey Animal Control officer responds to calls regarding stray and/or potentially dangerous animals, dog bites, road kills, and as well ordinance violations related to nuisance animals such as barking dogs, and will be patrolling the Village whenever possible.

Village of Godfrey Animal Control can be reached at 618-466-5211. Regular business hours are 8:00 am – 4:00 pm and residents are encouraged to leave voicemail. As with any emergency, animal emergencies after business hours should be directed to the Madison County Sheriff department at 618-692-4433

