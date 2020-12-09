GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey continues to do everything it can to make sure residents have COVID-19 testing available. Godfrey's Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra announced today that free COVID testing will be returning again to Godfrey from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Madison County Sheriff’s Substation (on the Lars Hoffman side) just behind Village Hall at 6810 Godfrey Road.

Sichra has been working closely with the Madison County Health Department and has organized previous COVID-19 testing at the village. All the COVID-19 drive-thru events have been well attended.

“Chris Sichra has been doing a wonderful job coordinating the drive-thru COVID-19 testing events,” Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said. “Chris also has a great relationship with the Madison County Health Department and has worked with them on these events. We are trying to do everything we can to get rid of the COVID. Everybody is tired of it and people’s nerves are getting on edge. Human beings are not meant to stay at home and people are also doing everything they can to protect themselves. We are trying to do everything we possibly can to get us close to an end of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Sichra said the mobile "drive-thru" testing unit will be set up in a similar manner to the October testing event to be held on the parking lot of the sheriff's substation (on the Lars Hoffman side) just behind village hall at 6810 Godfrey Road. All vehicles must enter the substation lot from Lars Hoffman. The center turn lane of lars Hoffman will be used as a "vehicle waiting lane" as cars are directed to pull in by testing staff. (see attached diagram for access and route path).

Mayor McCormick wants to emphasize how important it is for all residents to have easy access to testing (if needed) and that is the reason the Madison County Health Department has developed multiple partnerships with the Madison County Leadership Council Faith Alliance, the Illinois Dept of Public Health (IDPH) and local communities like the village of Godfrey so they can all work together to ensure vulnerable and disparate impacted populations are connected with community-based testing services that are easily accessible.

Drive-thru Community-Based COVID-19 Testing Process:

This is a "DRIVE-UP" test, face coverings are still REQUIRED .

This test is open to the public. No appointment is needed and there is NO OUT OF POCKET EXPENSE .

and there is . Please bring Photo ID and have a valid phone number so you can be contacted.

and have a so you can be contacted. Testing available to adults and children over 6 months of age .

. Testing is done using a shallow nose swab, NOT a deep swab of the nose and throat. It is not painful .

. Results are obtained within one week (due to lab delays)

