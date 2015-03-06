The Village of Godfrey Branding Gala set for Tuesday night at Lewis and Clark Community College is going to be a smash.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said Friday morning, already 300 people have registered, which is capacity for where the event is being held. However, RiverBender.com will be broadcasting the event live Tuesday night during the event. The event will be available to watch on smartphones, tablets, desktops and on Roku devices. Check the live page for more information.

“We were anticipating 150-250 people and we have far exceeded that,” McCormick said. “We are at capacity. I have told others I have mixed emotions about it. I am over the top happy so many will be showing up, but at the same time disappointed I will have to probably turn some away.”

There will be food vendors on hand to show those in attendance some of their goods. At 6:30 p.m., Monica Bristow, president of the River Bend Growth Association and Mitch Meyers will speak, followed by a wrap up by McCormick. The event should run from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

During the evening a short video done to promote Godfrey will be shown and McCormick said it was nicely done and another tool in the toolbox for the village.

With some recent business announcements, McCormick said things are definitely going Godfrey’s way.

“I think the momentum is swinging in our direction,” he said. “We still want to support our local businesses and be part of it. We are trying to beautify Godfrey Road soon and going to hang banners up and down Godfrey Road.”

