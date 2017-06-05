NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING

VILLAGE OF GODFREY BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing on the appropriation ordinance of the Village of Godfrey will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at the Godfrey Village/Town Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois. For the purpose of public comments on the Village budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2017 and ending March 31, 2018.

Notice is further given that a tentative appropriation ordinance for the Village of Godfrey, Madison County, Illinois for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2017 and ending March 31, 2018 will be available for public inspection at the Village Clerk’s office, 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois from 9:00 a.m. thru 12:00 and 1:00 p.m. thru 4:00 p.m. after June 2, 2017.

Pamela E. Whisler MMC

Village Clerk

