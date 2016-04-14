Arbor Day

GODFREY - Have you hugged a tree lately?  Join the Village in celebrating the environment and all things trees with the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department at Glazebrook Park!  The evening kicks off at 4 pm with a youth fishing derby and continues from 5 pm - 8 pm with face painting, environmental crafts, youth games and more!  Free redbud tree seedlings will be given away to the first 300 visitors. Vendors with man-made materials, environmental friendly items are welcome to participate in this event by registering in advance with the Parks Department @ 618-466-1483.

The Memorial Tree Dedication Ceremony will take place at 6:00 pm to recognize the individuals for whom last year’s dedication trees were planted. Additional information may be found on the Village website www.godfreyil.org.

All Ages
FRIDAY
April 29, 2016
4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Glazebrook Park
Free!

