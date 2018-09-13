GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon will be hosting e-waste drives with CJD E-Cycling on September 15 and September 22, from 9 a.m. to noon. This drive two-weekend drive, at 151 North Main Street, is perfect for disposing electronics big and small.

CJD E-Cycling accepts anything with a cord, such as LED/LCD flat screen televisions and monitors, printers, video game consoles, and computer monitors. It will also accept anything containing metal, such as PC towers, cable boxes, cell phones, wireless modems, holiday lights, servers, audio/video equipment, and home electronics.

Due to difficulty, bulk, and stricter EPA guidelines, it is becoming more and more difficult to recycle old television sets. CJD E-Cycling will be accepting CRT, projection, console, and plasma TVs for a minimal fee of $5-$30. Other incidental fees may come from recycled CRT computer monitors that are not accompanied by a tower, running from $5-$10.

CJD E-Cycling is a family owned, full service computer and electronics recycler serving the Metro East / St. Louis area. CJD E-Cycling follows all State of Illinois laws and regulations and is an EPA approved collector. It has collection centers open year-round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville and East Alton. For more information, please visit www.cjdecycling.com, or call 618-659-9006.

