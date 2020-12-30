Listen to the story

GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon held its April election ballot lottery on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, and Village Trustee Walter B. Harris released the results.

In the mayor position, Danny Lawrence received the first position followed by Bob Marcus.

For Village Clerk, Kathy Perry-Scaturro was in the first position, followed by Christal L. Laswell.

In the Village Trustee race, Mike Sonderegger was positioned first, followed by Walter Harris and Ben Maliszewski.

