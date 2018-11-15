GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon has made an emergency declaration that the Glen Carbon Police Department Community Room, located at 149 N. Main in Glen Carbon will be open as a Mass Care Warming Shelter for the following dates and times:

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 - Friday, November 16, 2018 for 24 hours per day during this period.

In addition, the Glen Carbon Centennial Library, located at 198 S. Main in Glen Carbon will be open as a Warming Shelter from Monday – Thursday, 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM; Friday – Saturday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM; and Sunday, 1:00PM – 5:00PM.

If further information or assistance is needed, feel free to contact the Police Department at 618-288-7226. If shelter is ever needed out of this designated time, please contact the Police Department.

